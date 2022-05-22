Evening summary of the General Staff: the enemy has reduced activity in some areas in Donetsk oblast

Operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00:
- in the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy is trying to restore the railway infrastructure in the Kupyansk area in order to improve troop transfer capabilities;
- in the Lyman direction, the enemy fired on Lyman, Zakitne, Ozerne, and Dibrova. In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy fought in the Prudivka area. The occupying forces also tried to attack Oleksandrivka but were unsuccessful;
- in the Bakhmut direction, with the support of artillery, the occupiers fought in the area of Toshkivka, Komyshuvakha, Trypillia and Vasylivka;
- in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions there is a decrease in the intensity of hostilities.