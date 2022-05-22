The Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit to ban pro-Russian parties.

This was reported by the press service of the ministry.

The documents were submitted to the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal, located in Lviv. "The lawsuit concerns not only the OPZZh, but also other parties mentioned in the decision of the National Security and Defense Council. The necessary evidence base has been collected. It is the most complete in terms of the activities of the OPZZh, because this party was the most active in taking a pro-Russian position and communicating it," said Minister Denys Maliuska.

He said that the first court decisions banning pro-Russian parties are expected in the summer: the court should consider the case in the first instance within a month. If there is an appeal, it will also be considered for a maximum of one month.

As for individual politicians, "accountability measures" can also be applied to them. "If a politician assists the aggressor, the aggressorʼs troops, supports aggression, etc., such a person may be sanctioned in the form of blocking assets by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, and then, at the request of public authorities to the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, such assets may be confiscated. And this is just one of the ways to bring pro-Russian politicians to justice," Maliuska said.