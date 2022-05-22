Defence Intelligence: Local citizens who fought on the side of Russia against Ukraine are buried in Belarus

Belarus is burying local citizens who took part in Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence.

Military funerals were held in several Belarusian settlements and agreed to sign contracts with Russian private military companies. “In particular, mourning measures for the deceased contract soldier were held in the city of Maryina Horka, Minsk oblast (based on 5 separate special brigade). A retired officer and a former contract soldier were buried in Osipovichi, Mogiliov oblast(based on 51 mixed artillery groups),” the intelligence service said.

It is noted that participation in the war against Ukraine is generally unpopular among the Belarusian military. There is no serious agitation or propaganda in the military units. However, it is known about cases of the voluntary signing of contracts with various Russian APCs. The main reason for this is the money promised for participation in hostilities on Ukrainian territory.

"But after a series of funerals and news of the ʼmissingʼ, the number of people willing to try their luck has decreased," said the Defence Intelligence.