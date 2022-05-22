News

In the war with Ukraine, the Russian army lost 29,050 servicemen and 170 helicopters

Author:
Anna Kholodnova


As of May 22, Russia had lost approximately 29,050 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In addition, the Russian army lost:

  • 1,285 tanks;
  • 3,141 combat armored vehicles;
  • 599 artillery systems;
  • 201 multiple rocket launchers;
  • 93 means of air defense;
  • 204 aircraft;
  • 170 helicopters;
  • 2,194 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
  • 13 ships/boats;
  • 470 drones of operational and tactical level;
  • 43 units of special equipment;
  • 107 cruise missiles.