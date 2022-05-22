The Armed Forces repulsed the Russian offensive in Luhansk oblast. Russian troops fired on residential neighborhoods in cities and villages of the region

Russian troops tried to invade Sievierodonetsk from four directions at once, but received a decent rebuff. So the Russians continue to shell artillery and mortar residential areas. Almost every controlled settlement was affected.

This was announced by the head of the oblast military administration, Serhiy Haidai.

The span of the bridge near the railway station between Suevuerodonetsk and Lysychansk was destroyed.

In Suevuerodonetsk, seven houses were damaged in one day, in Lysychansk — five. Also five — in Toshkivka and Nyrkovo. Four — in Vrubivka, three — in Hirske and Zolote, two — in Pruvsillia. The exact number of destroyed houses after the shelling of Novodruzhesk, where housing was damaged on three streets, has not yet been determined.

The Russians fire on the positions of Ukrainian troops along the entire line of contact near Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.

The Russian army conducted an offensive and assault in the areas of Oskolonivka, Purdivka, Shchedryshchevo and Smolyaninovo. The Armed Forces repulsed the offensive, the Russians suffered losses and were forced to retreat to their old positions.

During the day in Luhansk oblast, the Ukrainian military repulsed nine attacks, destroyed five tanks, four artillery systems, ten units of armored combat vehicles and two enemy vehicles. Air defense units hit one Orlan-10 drone.