Morning report of the General Staff: in Belgorod oblast, the Russians deployed launchers of the Iskander-M missile system

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published operational information as of 06:00:
- In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy continues to fire on the territory of Sumy and Chernihiv oblast.
- In Belgorod oblast, the enemy deployed launchers of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system.
- In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces and reach the administrative borders of Luhansk oblast.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, with the use of mortars and artillery, the enemy fires on the positions of the Defense Forces along the entire line of contact. Russia has focused its efforts on the settlements of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.
- In the Avdiivka direction, the Russian occupiers suffered losses in the area of the settlement of Krasnohorivka.
- In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy fired on Novomykhailivka and Volodymyrivka and launched air strikes on the settlements of Mykilske and Katerynivka.
- In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy tried to gain a foothold on the occupied frontiers, shelling the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure.