Zelenskyy rules out an alternative for Ukraine to EU candidate status

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that there should be no alternatives to EU candidate status for Ukraine. And those who promote such ideas are on Russiaʼs side.

He stated this at a briefing with the Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa.

In his opinion, the idea of giving Ukraine something else as an alternative to the status of a candidate for EU membership is to promote Russian narratives.

"We do not need any opportunities or access to certain finances. This is important for Ukraineʼs economy, but we do not need it as an alternative to EU membership. We do not need these compromises, because they will not be compromises with Ukraine. This will be another compromise between Europe and Russia. I am absolutely convinced that this is the pressure and influence of Russian officials, bureaucrats and lobbyists," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that during the conversation with the Prime Minister of Portugal he stressed that granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership will be a strong signal for the Ukrainian people.