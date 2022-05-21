A list of parks where there may be explosives and mines has been published in Kyiv

The Kyiv City State Administration has published a list of parks that may still contain explosives and mines. Various fortifications are currently being dismantled.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The agency reminded that during the defense of Kyiv, both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers mined the territory. In addition, fighting continued in some places, and there may be shells that did not explode.

"The most polluted were the outskirts of the city, where there were clashes — in the area of Pushcha-Vodytsia, Vynohradar, Sviatoshynskyi forestry, highways in the direction of Zhytomyr and Vyshhorod," — the statement says.

Work is also underway to clean the green areas of Kyiv. Therefore, residents and guests of Kyiv are asked not to approach the fortifications and their remains in the following places: