A list of parks where there may be explosives and mines has been published in Kyiv

The Kyiv City State Administration has published a list of parks that may still contain explosives and mines. Various fortifications are currently being dismantled.
This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.
The agency reminded that during the defense of Kyiv, both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers mined the territory. In addition, fighting continued in some places, and there may be shells that did not explode.
"The most polluted were the outskirts of the city, where there were clashes — in the area of Pushcha-Vodytsia, Vynohradar, Sviatoshynskyi forestry, highways in the direction of Zhytomyr and Vyshhorod," — the statement says.
Work is also underway to clean the green areas of Kyiv. Therefore, residents and guests of Kyiv are asked not to approach the fortifications and their remains in the following places:
- Darnytskyi district: Pryvokzalnyi Square, Hryhorenko Square 36-38;
- Dniprovskyi district: Park along the street Malyshka (side of the bridge on Budivelnykiv Street), Popudrenko Park;
- Desnianskyi district: Kioto Park (western part), Desnianskyi Park (southern part), Shukhevych park (western part), Park with water bodies alongside Shukhevych Avenue 3rd turn (western part), Muromets Park (southern part);
- Obolon district: Square on the corner of Ave. Obolonskyi and street M. Tymoshenko (central part), O. Archipenko Square, 5 (eastern part), Square at the corner of Ave. Minsk and street Yu. Kondratyuk (northern part), Square on Minsk Square (western part);
- Podilskyi district: Square on Petrivka (corner of Kostiantynivska Street and Zavodska Street), Square on Ave. Pravdy, 70-76, Kin-Grust Park (within Kobzarska Street and Soshenko Street);
- Shevchenkivskyi district: Munich Square, Nyvky Park (western part, Beresteiska metro station), Air Fleet Overpass, Podilskyi Descent Square, Smorodynskyi Descent Park, Babyn Yar Park, Syretskyi Gait Park (on the side of the street) Dovnar-Zapolskyi Square, Gavrylyshyna Street (distributor), 78 Peremohy Avenue;
- Solomianskyi district: Park of Defenders of Ukraine;
- Sviatoshynskyi district: Youth Park (from Pokotylo Street), Park named after Feodora Pushyna (from the side of Victory Avenue), Vernadsky Academician Boulevard (western part), Square at the corner of Ave. Victory and street Chornobyl (from Victory Avenue);
- Holosiivskyi district: Forest Park on the Kaisarova Street.