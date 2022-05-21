Oleksiy Kuleba headed the Kyiv Oblast administration again. Previously, it was headed by Oleksandr Pavliuk

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Oleksiy Kuleba head of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration.

The relevant decree was published on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

Oleksiy Kuleba became the head of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration on February 8, 2022. After the full-scale Russian invasion and the beginning of the Russian offensive in the Kyiv Oblast, Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk to this post. The former commander of the Joint Forces Operation headed the Kyiv Oblast State Administration on March 15 this year.

“As the head of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration, Oleksandr Pavliuk was able to strengthen cooperation between the military, the executive branch, and local governments in the oblast. Using the military experience of working in difficult conditions of confrontation with the enemy, new powerful defense lines were created around Kyiv," the Presidentʼs Office tated.