The artist who doused the Evpatoria City Council building with blue and yellow paints is “quarantined” in the pre-trial detention center

Bohdan Ziza, an artist from Yevpatoria who flooded the city administrationʼs doors with blue and yellow paint on May 16 and threw a Molotov cocktail into the building, is currently “on quarantine” in the Simferopol pre-trial detention center.

This was reported to Graty by sources in the pre-trial detention center.

The Crimean FSB administration suspects Ziza of plotting a terrorist attack. He could not be detained immediately, but was later found with the help of surveillance cameras.

After the arrest, a video appeared in the Crimean media and Telegram channels, in which Ziza admitted that he had held a rally in Yevpatoria, apologized for it, and said he was ready to "atone for his guilt by hard work."

There is no information on the website of the Yevpatoria City Court about the arrest or opening of the administrative case against Bohdan Ziza.