28,850 Russian servicemen died in Ukraine

As of May 21, the Russian army had lost approximately 28,850 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In addition, the losses of the Russian occupiers are:
- 1,278 tanks;
- 3,116 combat armored vehicles;
- 596 artillery systems;
- 201 rocket-propelled grenade launcher;
- 93 units of air defense;
- 204 aircraft;
- 169 helicopters;
- 2,178 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 13 ships/boats;
- 462 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 43 units of special equipment;
- 104 cruise missiles.