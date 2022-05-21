British intelligence: Russia is trying to use a “reconnaissance strike” in Ukraine, but it lacks drones

Russian troops tried to implement the concept of a "reconnaissance strike" in Ukraine, which they worked out in Syria. But Russia probably lacks the appropriate reconnaissance drones to perform this task.

This is stated in the daily summary of the UK intelligence.

The Russia-Ukraine war has seen Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) playing a pivotal role for both sides although they have suffered a high rate of attrition. UAVs have proved vulnerable both to being shot down and to electronic jamming.

Russia has attempted to implement the concept of ʼReconnaissance Strike’ it refined in Syria, which uses reconnaissance UAVs to identify targets to be struck by combat jets or artillery.

Russia is likely experiencing a shortage of appropriate reconnaissance UAVs for this task, which is exacerbated by limitations in its domestic manufacturing capacity resulting from sanctions.

Crewed Russian aircraft mostly continue to avoid conducting sorties over Ukrainian territory, likely because of the threat from intact Ukrainian air defence missiles systems.

If Russia continues to lose UAVs at its current rate, Russian forces intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability will be further degraded, negatively impacting operational effectiveness.