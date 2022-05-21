Lithuania will stop importing gas, oil and electricity from Russia this Sunday

As of Sunday, May 22, Lithuania will no longer receive gas, oil and electricity from Russia.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

The operator of the energy exchange Nord Pool has decided to suspend trade in Russian electricity from its only importer in the Baltics — the group of companies Inter RAO, the report said.

This means that from Sunday, there will be no imports of Russian oil, electricity and natural gas to Lithuania.

"This is an extremely important milestone not only on Lithuaniaʼs path to energy independence. This is an expression of our solidarity with the warring Ukraine — we cannot allow our money to finance the Russian military machine," said Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivis.

The Minister also stressed that Lithuania will achieve full energy independence only if it successfully implements synchronization and meets its electricity needs through local green energy production and becomes an exporter of electricity.