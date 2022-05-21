Morning report of the General Staff: Russians continue the offensive in the east and terrorize peaceful Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published operational information as of 06:00:
- Russian troops continue to advance in the Eastern Operational Zone to take control of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and maintain a land corridor with Crimea.
- The shelling continues along the entire line of contact and in the depths of the defense of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk operational area and in the Slovyanskdirection.
- In the Volyn and Polissia directions, in general, without significant changes. Russia is stepping up radio-electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems in areas bordering Ukraine.
- The threat of missile and air strikes on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus remains.
- In the Seversky direction, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions in the areas of the border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the Russians are trying to keep the occupied frontiers and are firing from air force at Tsyrkuny.
- In the near future, Russian troops are expected to strengthen in the Kharkiv direction.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the Russian aggressor is trying to resume the offensive. In particular, it plans to build a crossing to cross the Siversky Donets River.
- In the Donetsk direction, there are active battles in the Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Kurakhove directions.
- In the Lyman direction, the occupiers plan to resume the offensive in the direction of Yampil — Siversk with the forcing of the river Siversky Donets.
- In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russian army fired on Ukrainian troops.
- In Mariupol, the enemy is trying to restore the port. In particular, demining port infrastructure.
- In the South Buh and Tavriya directions, the occupiers are trying to keep the occupied frontiers, conduct reconnaissance, and reconcile positions.
- In the Kryvyi Rih and Mykolayiv directions, the Russians are shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops with artillery. Additional deployment of barrel and jet artillery units is noted.
- Ships of the enemy ʼs Black Sea Fleet in the Black and Azov Seas perform tasks to isolate the area of hostilities, conduct reconnaissance and provide fire support in the coastal direction.
- The Russian occupiers are terrorizing the Ukrainian civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, they prevent the evacuation of people from Kherson oblast to the territory controlled by Ukraine and the opening of humanitarian corridors for the import of food, medicine and evacuation of the elderly, sick and children.
- Over the past 24hrs, 11 enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk alone, eight tanks, three artillery systems, 10 units of armored combat vehicles, three special armored vehicles, and six units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed.
- The Air Forceʼs air defense units struck two operational-tactical drones, and the Air Forceʼs anti-aircraft missile units destroyed one drone, a cruise missile, and hit one target of an as yet unidentified type (presumably a helicopter).