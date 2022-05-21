How the international media covered the Russo-Ukrainian war, May 20

In March, the editorial board of The New York Times wrote a column saying that the United States should help Ukraine win, no matter what. Two months have passed, and the same editorial board writes that the war has become more difficult and the United States may not be able to cope with it. Yes, Washington must stay on the side of Ukraine, support it with weapons and join the post-war reconstruction, the authors of the column confirm. And they immediately ask, if the ultimate goal is global peace, will militant rhetoric against Putin help? Journalists worry that the Russians have significant stockpiles of weapons and cannon fodder, that they ultimately have nuclear weapons ― and hint that amid the energy and food crises, Washington must prepare the Ukrainian government for future talks with Russia and possibly painful compromises. The NYT is silent on the fact that terror in the Russian-occupied lands and Putinʼs desire to reshape the world will not go away.

Starting from the Russian-Ukrainian war, the United States is pushing Taiwan to learn from Ukrainians to resist a greater enemy, in case China wants to seize the island. A detailed article on this was published by Politico. For example, if Taipei used to buy F-16 fighters and howitzer systems from Washington, the Pentagon is now focusing on the effectiveness of small mobile teams equipped with hand-held anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons. NLAW, Javelin and Stinger became hits in the war with Russia - in a possible confrontation with Beijing, they should also help. As well as the experience of Ukrainian territorial defense. The bad news is that Beijing is also learning from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Watching the situation on the battlefield closely, China is apparently making adjustments to plans to conquer Taiwan. However, the authors of the article have no doubt that China has not abandoned this idea.

The Russian-Ukrainian war has become a problem for the environment. Not only because of the pollution of Ukrainian territory caused by the destruction of industrial facilities, not only because of the huge fires in Siberia, which no one can put out this year, because the former military is trying to occupy Ukraine. Against the backdrop of the war-induced rise in gas prices, governments and companies are increasing the use of non-environmentally friendly coal, writes CNBC. The publication reminds that a few months before the war, a meeting of world leaders on climate took place in London ― and despite the fact that there was a rather modest rate of decline in fossil fuel use, even that schedule is not met. "Yes, climate security is a problem," the publication quoted leading Ukrainian climatologist Svitlana Krakovska as saying. "But as a person who is now physically in Ukraine, I can say that our biggest concern now is the safety of our own lives”. Krakovska adds that fossil fuels made this war possible, as Russia is fighting for money earned from gas and oil exports. Therefore, the transition of the world to clean energy will eventually solve not only environmental but also a number of geopolitical problems.