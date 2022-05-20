Ukrainians evacuated from the war zone will be able to receive money from the state at railway stations

Ukrainians leaving the war zone, as well as cities under occupation or encirclement, will be able to receive financial assistance from the state directly during the evacuation.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

This mechanism works as follows: Ukrzaliznytsia transmits data from its evacuation flights to Ukrposhta employees. Information about the payment of financial assistance is formed by railwaymen directly during the movement of trains. And after the arrival of the migrants, they are met by Ukrposhta representatives so that people can receive funds immediately after getting off the train. The cash dispensary is already operating at the Lviv railway station. Later, the list of stations will be expanded.

The Presidentʼs Office, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrzaliznytsia and Ukrposhta are working together to implement this decision.

Immigrants also have the opportunity to pick up and order temporary resettlement options on the train. Upon arrival, they will be met by local authorities with vehicles to take them to the settlement immediately.

From the very beginning of the program, we see that the stateʼs care is paying off — only yesterday, about 400 people from the line of fire from Donbas still left the evacuation cars of Ukrzaliznytsia, and before that in recent weeks, this daily figure was within 100 -150 ", — said the head of the passenger direction of" Ukrzaliznytsia "Oleksandr Pertsovsky.