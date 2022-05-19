Ukrainian military from Mariupol released a new video from Azovstal

Ukrainian servicemen from Mariupol broadcast a new video from the Azovstal plant. The video showed Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment Sviatoslav Palamar.

Peopleʼs Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko published the video on his Telegram channel.

Palamar said that as of May 19, he and the regimentʼs command were at the plant.

"Today [May 19] is the 85th day of the war. My command and I are on the territory of the Azovstal plant. An operation is underway, the details of which I will not announce. I thank the whole world, thank to Ukraine. See you," he said.

It will be recalled that in recent days the Ukrainian military has been leaving the Azovstal plant. More than 50 severely wounded soldiers were taken to a hospital in occupied Novoazovsk. Others were taken prisoner to various places — some ended up in occupied Olenivka, and some were already in pre-trial detention centers in Russia. The International Committee of the Red Cross also confirmed that the Ukrainian military was leaving the plant, and ICRC representatives were able to visit them. According to the Russian Federation, more than 1,700 Ukrainian fighters have left Azovstal since May 16.