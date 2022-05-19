Evening summary of the General Staff: the Russians have focused their main efforts on the Donetsk direction, but have no success

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the report as of the evening of May 19. Russian troops are focusing their efforts on the Donetsk direction, but to no avail.

This was reported on the General Staffʼs Facebook page.

The Russian Army focused its main efforts on the Donetsk direction. At the same time, the Kremlin is shelling the border areas of Sumy oblast.

In the area of Sievierodonetsk and Avdiivka, the occupiers tried to storm the territory but failed and withdrew.

The enemy personnel is demoralized, and the promised payments for participation in hostilities have not been made. The Russian army continues to suffer significant losses, there are cases of desertion of individual units of the occupying forces.

In the occupied territories, the Russian military continues to carry out filtering measures and violate human rights.