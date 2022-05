The second trial over Russian prisoners of war has begun in the Kotelevsky District Court of Poltava oblast. Two servicemen are accused of shelling civilian infrastructure.

This was told by "Suspilne".

Russian servicemen Alexandr Bobykin and Alexandr Ivanov were on the dock. They are the gunner and driver of the Grad multiple rocket launcher. They are accused of shelling the settlements of Kozacha Lopan and Veterynarna. Both pleaded guilty in court.

The court has now adjourned until May 26.