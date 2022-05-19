Court grants Yanukovych arrest for aiding illegal border crossing

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has granted permission to arrest ex-president Viktor Yanukovych in the case of illegal crossing of the state border. He is suspected of helping 20 people cross the Russian-Ukrainian border.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General in its Telegram channel.

"With the participation of prosecutors of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention of the former President of Ukraine suspected of organizing illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code)." the message says.

Yanukovych is suspected of helping at least 20 people with three Russian army helicopters to reach Russia from the village of Urzuf in Donetsk oblast on February 23, 2014, together with the Administration of State Guard of Ukraine staff and Russians. They all flew to the Russian city of Anapa.