The UK Defence Intelligence: A number of Russian commanders were fired for failures in the war with Ukraine

Intelligence from the UK Ministry of Defense has stated that a number of military commanders have been fired in Russia due to failures in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the ministry on Twitter.

In particular, according to intelligence, the commander of the "elite" 1st Guards Tank Army, General Sergiy Kysil, was fired due to the failure of the operation to capture Kharkiv. The commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Igor Osipov, was also fired, apparently due to the destruction by the Ukrainian military of the fleetʼs flagship, the Moskva cruiser. In addition, it is unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin still trusts Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Intelligence notes that the culture of "silence and search for the scapegoat" apparently further centralizes the decision-making model in the Russian military, which will affect the actions of its military in the war against Ukraine.