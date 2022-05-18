Russian troops are “nationalizing” banks and strategic enterprises in the occupied territories

Russian troops began to "nationalize" banks and strategic enterprises in the occupied territories. In particular, this applies to the Donetsk region, where they plan to transfer control of the so-called Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"Rushists are taking control of important infrastructure facilities and institutions of the financial and banking system in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk oblast, which are trying to join the so-called Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic. To this end, the "State Committee for Defense of the Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic" under the leadership of Pushylin decided to "nationalize" strategic enterprises," said the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence in their statement.

At the same time, the occupiers are trying to restore the critical infrastructure, sending experienced workers there. However, there is a critical shortage of staff due to mobilization. In particular, the so-called Donetsk Railway has already asked the occupation authorities to demobilize their employees.

"As part of the policy of saving financial resources, Donetsk "leaders" reduce the salaries of the "mobilized" at the main place of work. Employers were allowed to receive a so-called "bare" salary without any extra remuneration or bonuses. Which is much less than the usual average monthly earnings," said the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.