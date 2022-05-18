FT: Turkey has blocked talks on Sweden and Finland joining NATO

Turkey has blocked talks on Finland and Sweden joining NATO.

This was reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

NATO ambassadors met on Wednesday to begin talks, but Turkey has suspended all voting. "We are not saying that they cannot be members of NATO. We just have to be on the same page, on the same side of the threat we face," the newspaper quoted a Turkish official as saying.

According to the newspaper, Turkey has demanded that Sweden extradite 30 people whom Ankara accuses of terrorism. Turkey claims that Finland and Sweden support the Kurdistan Workersʼ Party and Kurdish activists who are recognized as terrorists in Turkey.