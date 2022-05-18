President of Belarus Lukashenko allows death penalty for “attempted terrorism”

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, has signed a law that allows him to be sentenced to death for "attempted terrorism."

This was reported by the Belarusian edition of Radio Svoboda.

The House of Representatives voted in favor of the amendments to the bill on April 27. The introduction of such amendments was linked to the activities of "rail guerrillas" in Belarus.

The Belarusian Helsinki Committee, the Viasna Human Rights Center, and the public campaign "Human Rights Defenders Against the Death Penalty" issued a joint appeal on the bill.

They said expanding the death penalty in Belarus was critically unacceptable, and said the rule could be used in the country for political pressure.