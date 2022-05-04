Belarusian parliament approves death penalty for “terrorist attack”

The Belarusian parliament has approved the introduction of the death penalty for attempted "international terrorism" and assassination of statesmen or public figures.
This was reported by the state agency BelTA.
The amendments are based on numerous reports of alleged attacks by opposition supporters on infrastructure, including the railway on which Russian troops transport equipment to Ukraineʼs borders.
According to Radio Svoboda, as of the end of April, more than 60 Belarusians had been detained since February 24 on suspicion of blocking the railway. At least one opened case was based on terrorism.
- Belarus is the only country in the CIS and Europe where the death penalty is used.
- People who opposed the war in Ukraine and the Lukashenko regime may also be sentenced to death. Since the beginning of Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, the regime has significantly tightened its control over its citizens.
- On April 17, Lukashenko signed a document giving law enforcement agencies the right to use weapons, physical force, combat, and special equipment to suppress rallies. Thus from "militiamen" responsibility is known.