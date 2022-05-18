The Russians fired at the school in Avdiyivka with banned phosphate munitions

In Donetsk oblast, the Russians fired illicit phosphate munitions at the Avdiivka school № 1.

This was announced by the head of Oblast Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The shelling took place tonight. The school burned down. No one was injured: only those on duty were in the building, they managed to escape.

Prior to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 200 children attended the school. In total, since February 24, 416 educational institutions in Donetsk oblast have been damaged or completely destroyed, including 181 kindergartens, 191 schools, 23 vocational schools and 21 universities.