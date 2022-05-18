In the war against Ukraine, Russia lost 28,300 servicemen

As of May 18, the Russian army had lost approximately 28,300 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In addition, the losses of the Russian occupiers are as follows:
- 1251 tanks;
- 3043 armored combat vehicles;
- 586 artillery systems;
- 199 multiple rocket launchers;
- 91 means of air defense;
- 202 aircraft;
- 167 helicopters;
- 2137 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 13 ships/boats;
- 441 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 43 units of special equipment;
- 102 cruise missiles.