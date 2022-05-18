Australia imposes sanctions on former Peopleʼs Deputy Ilya Kyva, Wagnerians and Belarusian defense companies

Australia has published an updated list of sanctions. It contains an ex-MP from the OPZZh [pro-Russian party, now banned in Ukraine] Ilya Kyva, who is hiding in Russia.

This was reported on the website of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia.

In addition to Kyva, Australia has sanctioned 11 people and 12 organizations that spread Russian propaganda, in particular, targeted financial sanctions await "troll farms" from Russia. The list also includes the private military company Wagner, which is de facto called Putinʼs private army, and two Belarusian defense companies that produce military equipment.

Alexandr Chupryan, acting Minister of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Sergey Korolev, First Deputy Director of the Russian FSB, also came under Australian sanctions; Nikolay Bogdanovsky, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Australia has included the Russian Imperial Movement in the sanctions list, an ultranationalist group from Russia known for its anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ and anti-Ukrainian views.

A total of 827 individuals and 62 legal entities have already come under Australian sanctions for supporting Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.