Morning report of the General Staff: the Russian army is advancing in the Donetsk direction, the Armed Forces destroyed four cruise missiles

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information as of 6 pm:
- The Russian occupiers continue to launch missile strikes on military and civilian targets throughout Ukraine.
- In the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna directions, the Belarusian armed forces are strengthening the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel oblasts. The threat of missile strikes from the territory of Belarus remains.
- In the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts are units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. In some areas, the Russians are strengthening the system of air defense and engineering equipment positions.
- The enemy fires artillery at Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure in the border settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold its ground and prevent the advance of Ukrainian troops. The Russians fired artillery at Tsyrkuny, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkasy Tyshky and the Pytomnyk.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy attacked the village of Dovhenke with the support of jet and barrel artillery.
- Russia is moving weapons and military equipment from its territory to make up for the losses.
- In the Donetsk direction, the Russian army continues to advance in the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Kurakhove directions.
- In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked in order to capture Drobyshevo and block the Lyman from the north.
- In the Bakhmut and Sievierodonetsk directions, the Russian military concentrated up to fifteen helicopters in the Luhansk oblast.
- In Mariupol, the Russian army is firing artillery and aircraft, continuing to block the Azovstal plant.
- In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russia is strengthening groups of troops for the offensive in the direction of Polohy — Orikhiv.
- In the South Buh area, the Russians are trying to hold the positions of the occupied borders, conduct reconnaissance and fire on Ukrainian positions.
- In the Mykolayiv direction the Russian occupiers deployed up to ten batteries of jet and up to the eight of barrel artillery.
- In the Kryvyi Rih direction, Russian troops replenished their reserves.
- In the Bessarabian direction, the situation in Transnistria remains tense, but without significant changes.
- Ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the Black and Azov Seas conduct reconnaissance and provide fire support in the coastal direction.
- In the previous day, the air defense units of the Land Forces hit ten operational and tactical drones, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed one drone and four cruise missiles.
- In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 12 enemy attacks were repulsed last day, three tanks, three artillery systems, six units of armored combat vehicles and seven enemy vehicles were destroyed.