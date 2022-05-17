The Russian army fired on a house in Bakhmut. At least one person was killed

The Russian army continues to shell the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. One of the Russian missiles hit a high-rise building in Bakhmut.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

He noted that the State Emergency Service of Ukraineis currently dismantling the blockages. At least one person was killed. A 9-year-old girl was also seriously injured.

"Rescuers continue to dismantle the debris — we do not rule out that people may be under them," he said.

In addition, Russian troops fired on the Knauf plant near Soledar. Rescuers are now trying to put out the fire; no one was injured in the shelling.