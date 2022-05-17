The occupiers are trying to break through the border in Sumy oblast, the battle continues

The Russian military is trying to break through the border in Sumy oblast again, and the battle is ongoing.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"The battle continues in the north of Shostka district, there is an attempt to break through the state border in the area of Seredyno-Buda," he said. In addition, according to him, shelling of the oblast from the territory of Russia has been going on since morning.

"About 5 hits in the Esman area. About 70 explosions in the direction of Boyaro-Lezhachi. 6 explosions were recorded in the area of the village of Sopych," he added. There are fires along the border caused by shelling.