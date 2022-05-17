Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR): Russian authorities are looking for those responsible for the failure of the war with Ukraine among military commanders

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense informed that the Russian authorities were trying to blame all the failures and defeats of the army in Ukraine on the commanders of the occupation units and formations.

This is stated in the directorateʼs message.

For example, for the loss of the Moscow cruiser, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Vice Admiral Igor Osipov was removed from office and arrested. Investigative actions have also been launched against his first deputy, vice admiral, Sergey Pinchuk.

Vladislav Yershov, who commanded the 6th Army of the Russian Federation, was removed from office for unprecedented losses of personnel, weapons and military equipment. For the same reasons, the commander of the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District, Lieutenant General Sergey Kisel, was removed.

Due to unsatisfactory performance of the tasks, Major General Arkadiy Marzoev was removed from the post of Commander of the 22nd Army Corps of the Southern Military District in Crimea. The commander of the 103rd separate brigade of logistics, Colonel Mikhail Ponomarev, was also removed from office.