In the war with Ukraine, Russia lost almost 28,000 troops and more than 200 aircraft

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published the estimated losses of Russia in the war with Ukraine as of May 17:
- about 27,900 military;
- 1,235 tanks;
- 3,009 armored combat vehicles;
- 578 artillery systems;
- 198 multiple rocket launchers;
- 90 means of air defense;
- 201 aircraft;
- 167 helicopters;
- 436 drones;
- 97 cruise missiles;
- 13 ships/boats;
- 2,109 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 43 units of special equipment.
The greatest losses of the enemy of the past day were suffered in the Lyman and Zaporizhzhia directions.