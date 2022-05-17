Morning report of the General Staff: The enemy fired missiles at Odesa oblast and is trying to raise a landing craft near Zmiyiny

Operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00:
- The enemy focused its main efforts on the Donetsk direction.
- In the area of the settlement of Bilokopytove of Sumy oblast, the enemy fired mortars at divisions of the State Border Guard Service.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemyʼs main efforts are focused on maintaining their positions and preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops.
- In the Lyman direction, the enemy unsuccessfully advanced in the area of Drobyshevo. In the Sievierodonetsk direction, near the settlement of Syrotyne, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.
- In the Bessarabian direction, as a result of a missile strike from Russian strategic aircraft, in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district of Odesa oblast, civil infrastructure facilities were damaged, private buildings were destroyed.
- In the Black Sea, near Zmiyiny Island, the enemy is conducting hoisting and rescue operations at the site of the destruction of the Russian landing craft.