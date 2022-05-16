Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces destroyed the ammunition depots of the occupiers in Izium and Davydov Brid

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the report as of the evening of May 16. The Ukrainian military destroyed Russian ammunition depots in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, and Davydiv Brody, Kherson Oblast.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff.

The enemy focused its main efforts on the Donetsk direction. In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, it is trying to deter the offensive of the Defense Forces north of the city of Kharkiv and prevent them from reaching the state border of Ukraine.

Russia is also preparing for offensive operations by units concentrated in the Izium area.

The enemyʼs efforts are focused on destroying facilities in the Eastern Operational Zone.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy reinforces the grouping of troops with special forces and air defense units.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Armed Forces repulsed the enemyʼs attempts to advance in the direction of the settlement of Ternova. In Izium, the Armed Forces destroyed a significant stockpile of enemy ammunition.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the occupiers who fought in the area of the settlement of Borivske suffered casualties.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces with cluster munitions.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is fighting in the areas of Toshkivka and Pylypchatyne. In the area of Hirske, the Russian occupiers suffered losses and withdrew.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, but had no success.

In Mariupol, the main focus of the enemy was on blocking Azovstal. In the South Buh direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit ammunition in the field area near the village of Davydiv Brid.