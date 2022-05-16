Ukrainian intelligence: by mid-March, about a hundred Russian tankers had surrendered

Ukrainian intelligence obtained documentary evidence of the loss of manpower and equipment of the 1st Tank Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian spies showed relevant Russian documents:

Records show that as of March 15, 2022, the total losses of 1 Russian tank army amounted to 409 people. Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 61 and wounded 209 occupiers. In the first two weeks of the war alone, 44 Russian tankers went missing, and 96 occupiers of the army decided to save their lives and surrender.

During the same period, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed and seized 308 units of military equipment from the army of the occupiers.