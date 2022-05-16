In the war with Ukraine, Russia has already lost 27,700 troops and 1,228 tanks

As of May 16, the Russian army had lost approximately 27,700 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In addition, the Russian occupiers lost:
- 1,228 tanks;
- 2,974 armored combat vehicles;
- 577 artillery systems;
- 195 rocket-propelled grenade launchers;
- 89 units of air defense;
- 200 aircraft;
- 165 helicopters;
- 2,101 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 13 ships/boats;
- 427 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 42 units of special equipment;
- 97 cruise missiles.