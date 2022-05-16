In the last 24 hours, the Russian occupiers shelled 10 cities and towns in Donetsk Oblast

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have been bombing Donetsk Oblast with air bombs, air-to-ground missiles, and Grad and Tornado jet systems. It is known about 6 dead civilians. 12 people were injured.

This was reported by the police of Donetsk Oblast.

Russian occupiers fired on 10 settlements: Mariupol, Avdiivka, Toretsk, Lyman, Soledar, Zalizne, Bakhmut, New York, Dibrova, Bakhmut.

36 civilian facilities were destroyed: residential buildings, a mosque, a factory, a cafe, as well as critical infrastructure facilities.