A satellite of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome on April 29 on a rocket with the letter Z, could not stay in orbit and will burn up in the atmosphere.

This was announced by American astronaut Scott Kelly, citing a Russian space blogger.

"Russian rocket with "Z" written on its side deploys failed military satellite. It seems that the Z symbol, which represents war crimes and atrocities is now also synonymous with epic failure," wrote Scott Kelly, a participant in four space missions.

Earlier, Russian propaganda media reported that the launch of this rocket with a satellite was "regular".