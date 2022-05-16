Morning report of the General Staff: the Russians are trying to restrain the offensive of Ukraine near Kharkiv, the Armed Forces destroyed the positions of the occupiers of the Russian Federation near Chornobaivka

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the morning report as of 06:00. The situation at the front is as follows:

Russian troops are preparing an offensive near the city of Izium .

. In the Volyn and Polisia directions , the enemy did not take active action.

, the enemy did not take active action. The Armed Forces of Belarus are conducting radio monitoring of cellular communications in the border zone, including in Ukraine.

In the sivershchyna direction, Russian troops have tightened control over the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

Russian troops have tightened control over the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold its ground and prevent Ukrainian troops from advancing to the state border with Russia.

the enemy is trying to hold its ground and prevent Ukrainian troops from advancing to the state border with Russia. In the Slovyansk direction of active hostilities, the Russian army did not conduct — replenishes losses.

of active hostilities, the Russian army did not conduct — replenishes losses. the Russian occupiers fired artillery at civilian infrastructure in the Dovhenke, Ruski Tyshki, Ternova, and Petrivka districts . the Russians conducted air reconnaissance with the Orlan-10 drone.

. the Russians conducted air reconnaissance with the Orlan-10 drone. In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers fired at the Ukrainian military with all available weapons.

the occupiers fired at the Ukrainian military with all available weapons. In the Lyman, Bakhmut and Kurakhove areas , the enemy continues to advance, fighting continues.

, the enemy continues to advance, fighting continues. In the Avdyiivka direction, the Russian army retreated to previously occupied positions with losses.

Russian army retreated to previously occupied positions with losses. In the Sievierodonetsk and Novopavlovsk areas , the Russian military did not conduct active hostilities, firing on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

, the Russian military did not conduct active hostilities, firing on the positions of Ukrainian troops. In Mariupol , the enemy continues massive artillery and air strikes, blocking the Azovstal plant.

, the enemy continues massive artillery and air strikes, blocking the Azovstal plant. In the South Buh area, the Russians fire on Ukrainian positions with artillery and mortars.

the Russians fire on Ukrainian positions with artillery and mortars. Ukraineʼs defense forces have struck at Russian positions in the Chornobayivka area , and the enemy has lost manpower and equipment. The number is specified.

, and the enemy has lost manpower and equipment. The number is specified. For the previous day, the air defense units of the Land Forces and the Air Force hit 11 air targets : two helicopters (Ka-52 and Mi-28), seven drones of operational and tactical level and two cruise missiles.

: two helicopters (Ka-52 and Mi-28), seven drones of operational and tactical level and two cruise missiles. In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 17 enemy attacks were repulsed last day, three tanks, one artillery system, six units of armored combat vehicles and an enemy car were destroyed.