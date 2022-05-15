Evening summary of the General Staff: shelling and attempts to storm the Russians continue in the Donetsk direction

The General Staff of Ukraine published the evening report as of 6 pm on Sunday, May 15.
- In the Kharkiv direction, Russia is trying to maintain its position and not allow the Armed Forces to cross the border. Russia sent units in this direction, which it formed during the mobilization in the "Luhansk and Donetsk Peopleʼs Republics". In addition, the Russian occupiers systematically shelled the villages of the region: Ruski Tyshky, Ternova and Petrivka were under fire. The Russians are also trying unsuccessfully to attack and storm the areas of the villages of Dovgenke and Bogorodichne.
- In the Donetsk direction, shelling continues along the entire line of contact. The main efforts of the Russians — in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Kurakhiv areas. The occupiers suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment. In some areas, the staffing of units is less than 20%. In the Popasna direction, due to heavy losses and inability to act independently, the paratroopers unite with representatives of Russian private military companies.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Russia, with the support of artillery, fought in the area of the village of Toshkivka. In the Borivskyi area, the Russians suffered losses and retreated.
- Fighting continues in the Bakhmut direction near the village of Komyshuvakha.
- There was fighting in the Avdiyivka direction, and Russia suffered casualties in the area of the Pisky and Novokalinovo settlements. In some parts of the Russian Federation used heavy flamethrower systems.
- In the Kurakhove direction, using artillery support, the Russians stormed, but were unsuccessful.
- In Mariupol, the main Russian effort is to blockade the Ukrainian military at Azovstal.
- In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russia tried to fire on Ukrainian positions with multiple rocket launchers, artillery and mortars. There were attempts to fight the counter-battery.
- In the Kryvyi Rih and Mykolayiv directions, the Russian army fired on artillery and mortar positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- There were no active actions in the South Buh, Volyn and Polyssia directions.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, Russia is heavily guarding the border in the Kursk and Belgorod oblasts and shelling the border villages of Sumy Oblast from its territory.