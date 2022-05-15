Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova: Russia plans to call for womenʼs service

Russia is conducting covert mobilization in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, and even women are planned to be drafted into the Russian armed forces. This was announced on May 15 by Ukrainian Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova.

Thus, in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk oblast, as part of the mobilization, the occupiers informed the management of enterprises that it is necessary to "reconcile data" of women aged 18 to 45 who have the following specialities: accountant, cook, nurse, laboratory assistant, driver, driver, cleaner.

In occupied Crimea, many people refuse to fight against the Ukrainian army during the conscription and surrendered to the Armed Forces. All men under the age of 60 who are registered in the city of Saki and Saki district, from 16 to 20 May 2022 are called to the military registration and enlistment office for reconciliation.