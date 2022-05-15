During the 81 days of the war, Russia lost 27,400 troops in Ukraine

During the 81 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 27,400 people.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the statistics, Russia lost:

1,220 tanks;

2,958 armored personnel vehicles;

555 artillery systems;

195 rocket-propelled grenade launchers;

89 AA-warfare systems;

200 aircraft;

164 helicopters;

416 UAVʼs of operational and tactical level;

95 cruise missiles;

13 warships/boats;

2,087 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

42 units of special equipment.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses over the past 24 hours in the directions of Avdiivka and Kurakhove.