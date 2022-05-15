The occupiers fired missiles at two districts of Sumy Oblast

On Saturday evening, the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the village of Shpylivka, Sumy oblast, and on Sunday night — on the Shostka district.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (OMA), Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"Around 10 pm, a missile attack on the outskirts of the village of Shpylivka, Sumy oblast. Enemies wreaked havoc on households. At around 2 am, the enemy caused significant damage to the infrastructure of the Shostka district with a missile strike from a plane," the head of the Oblast Military Administration said.

Zhyvytskyi stressed that in both cases, there were no casualties.