The occupiers fired missiles at two districts of Sumy Oblast

On Saturday evening, the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the village of Shpylivka, Sumy oblast, and on Sunday night — on the Shostka district.
This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (OMA), Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.
"Around 10 pm, a missile attack on the outskirts of the village of Shpylivka, Sumy oblast. Enemies wreaked havoc on households. At around 2 am, the enemy caused significant damage to the infrastructure of the Shostka district with a missile strike from a plane," the head of the Oblast Military Administration said.
Zhyvytskyi stressed that in both cases, there were no casualties.
- Today, May 15, at about 4:30 a.m., Russia launched a missile strike on one of the military infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region. Two of the missiles fired were shot down by air defense forces.