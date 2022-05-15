Occupying troops from the Uragan fired on the community in Dnipropetrovsk oblast

On the night of May 15, Russian troops fired on the Shyrokove community in the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast. The occupiers fired from Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

"The night is anxious again. At midnight, the enemy fired twice at the Shirokiv community in the Kryvyi Rih district. Aimed between the villages. No one was injured," the head of the Oblast Military Administration said.