Evening update from the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces: Russia has partial success in the area of Avdiivka and attacks along the entire line of contact

The General Staff of Ukraine published the evening report regarding the situation at the front as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. The greatest activity of the Russian occupiers persists in the Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main Russian efforts are focused on maintaining their positions, controlling supply routes to the north and east of Kharkiv, and hindering the advance of our troops toward the state border.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main Russian efforts are focused on maintaining their positions, controlling supply routes to the north and east of Kharkiv, and hindering the advance of our troops toward the state border. In the Donetsk direction, the Russians are preparing for an offensive in the areas of Siverodonetsk, Soledar, and Bakhmut. They replenish supplies and regroup. Two battalion tactical groups have moved there. At the same time, Russia is attacking along the line of contact with aircraft and artillery support. The enemy has partial success in the area of Avdiivka. In the Lyman and Siverodonetsk directions, the occupiers are regrouping and intensifying their forces in the Novy Aidar railway station area.

In Mariupol, Russians continue to blockade, bomb and storm Ukrainian troops in the area of the Azovstal plant.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russians focused on shelling the Ukrainian military positions.

In the South Buz, Volyn, Polissya, and Seversk directions, the situation is without changes.

In the Gomel region (Belarus), the area where Russian military units were based is being demined.

(Belarus), the area where Russian military units were based is being demined. In Transnistria, armed groups have switched to day-to-day operations. At the same time, units of the operational group of Russian troops are still on high alert.