Head of Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai: Russians forcibly deport Popasna residents

In Luhansk oblast, Russian occupiers forcibly deport residents of the captured city of Popasna. The head of the Luhansk oblast Serhiy Haidai reported about it on May 14.

According to him, in Popasna, the Russians have announced a hunt for civilians: they are inspecting the ruins in search of living people and under the barrels of machine guns taking them to the occupied territories since 2014 — to Pervomaisk and Stakhanov. People are being held against their will. Relatives cannot contact them.