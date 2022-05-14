From May 16, the payment for the public transport in Kyiv will be reinstated. From the beginning of the war, it worked for free

From May 16 in Kyiv, the electronic payment for travel in public transport will be resumed. Both in the subway and in land transport.

This was announced by Mayor Vitaliy Klychko.

"We must restore the full operation of public transport, which operated in a limited mode and was free these months. It is necessary to pay salaries to transporters, to provide enterprises with fuel, materials, and electricity. This is a lot of money," Klychko explained.

Passengers will be able to pay for travel with transport cards, through payment applications and the Kyiv Digital mobile application.