Kyiv has developed a defense plan in case the enemy attacks again

There is no immediate threat to Kyiv today, but the military leadership has developed a defense plan in case the enemy attacks again.

This was announced by the Chief of Staff of the Kyiv Military Administration Serhiy Korniychuk on a telethon.

"There is no immediate threat to the capital today. But given that the capital is a major political and economic center, Kyiv will always be one of the main strategic goals of the enemy. Given this, we are preparing for the worst-case scenario — this is another attack," Korniychuk said.

According to him, in case the enemy will repeat its attack, the military leadership has developed a plan to defend Kyiv, taking into account all the shortcomings and miscalculations of previous experience.

"Both military and civilian tasks are set to prepare for defense. This plan provides for the forms and methods of action of troops, as well as the preparation of infrastructure, including fortification equipment of the frontiers, positions, starting from the long approaches to the neighborhoods in the city center," said Korniychuk.