Relatives of Mariupol defenders ask Xi Jinping to evacuate Azovstal fighters

Relatives of Ukrainian servicemen defending Mariupol are asking Chinese President Xi Jinping to help evacuate the fighters from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant using the extraction procedure.

The relatives of the Ukrainian fighters announced an appeal to the Chinese leader at a briefing in Kyiv.

"Today, after all the negotiations, there is another person in the world who will find it difficult to be ignored by Putin. We believe that a strong and noble China is able to make decisions in the name of good, in the name of values, because it stands guard over those values. We ask the esteemed leader of China Xi Jinping to show great love and care, and world values, and great Eastern wisdom — to join in saving the defenders of Mariupol," said the wife of the Ukrainian serviceman, who is on Azovstal now, Natalia Zarytska.

The father of Azov fighter Stavr Vyshnyak added that Ukrainian servicemen are under constant attack by Russian servicemen, without proper medical care, medicines and supplies of water and food.